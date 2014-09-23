The Linn Exakt range launched with the Klimax Exakt speakers this time last year, and was followed by the Akurate Exakt system back in April 2014. Now Linn has revealed the first compact stand-mount speaker in the range, the Exakt Akudorik.

Also new is the Akurate Exaktbox which brings the option of an Exakt upgrade to all of Linn's legacy loudspeakers, as well as allowing for other manufacturers' speakers to benefit from the Exakt optimisation technology. The Akurate Exaktbox sits alongside the newly-rebranded Klimax Exaktbox (formerly the Klimax Exakt Tunebox).

The Exakt system aims to "eliminate, correct and optimize", configuring the sound according to the design of your speakers, their placement in your room and your room's individual characteristics.

MORE: Linn Klimax Exakt puts "the source in the speaker"

Exakt aims to deliver "the most direct connection that's ever been made between the artist and the listener", by keeping your music in the digital domain as long as possible and taking care of the digital-to-analogue conversion itself.

As on the existing Exakt Akubarik and Exakt 350 speakers, the all-important DACs are housed within the new Exakt Akudorik speakers. But while the "source is within the speakers" on the existing models, the new compact stand-mount houses the magic inside the speaker stands.

Source in the stands

The new little brother in the Exakt speaker range has a rigid aluminium column within the stand where you'l find the Exakt electronics, Dynamik power supply and four channels of 100-watt Linn Chakra amplification. This is suspension-mounted to minimise vibration, while cooling fins (pictured) keep things temperate-controlled without the need for fans.

Connection between the stand and the speaker is made using a specially designed connector which is completely hidden out of sight. The Akudorik has a ported, four-way design featuring a 6.5in bass driver and Linn’s unique, 3K array, housing the 0.5in super-tweeter, 1in dome tweeter and 3in midrange drive units.

The aluminium chassis is housed within a cabinet comprising "steam-moulded layers of MDF and birchwood", which Linn says makes for the perfect combination of rigidity and damping.

Finished by hand, Exakt Akudorik is available in a choice of six real wood veneers in standard or high gloss options. A range of more than 200 bespoke, high gloss colour finishes are also available.

Available from September 23rd, the Akurate Exakt system featuring Exakt Akudorik speakers is priced at £17,500. The Exakt Akudorik speakers can be purchased separately for £13,500. The Exakt Dorik Stand is also available separately at a price of £9,500 as an upgrade to Exakt for anyone who owns a pair of Linn’s bookshelf loudspeakers.

Linn Exaktbox

Also new is the the Akurate Exaktbox, which brings the Exakt technology to any loudspeaker. Once loaded-up with your system's specifications the Exakt system will configure and optimise the performance of any speaker and amplifier combination, specifically to your room and speaker placement. At least that's the theory.

The speakers are run actively, with separate amplifiers for each drive unit. The speaker's analogue crossover is bypassed with the Akurate Exaktbox taking care of that in the digital domain, with the added benefit of that Exakt room and system optimisation - assuming the necessary details have been made available.

You'll need a Linn DSM (Klimax or Akurate) and a Linn Exaktbox (Klimax or Akurate) to upgrade your existing system to a Linn Exakt system.

Balanced XLR and single-ended RCA analogue outputs are included allowing for connection to any power amplifier, while the Akurate Exaktbox has a whopping ten channels of digital-to-analogue conversion, making it capable of driving any pair of speakers from 2-way up to 5-way. This covers every single loudspeaker that Linn have ever made.

Linn will be rolling out the necessary support for these Linn speakers over the coming months.

Upgrade existing speakers

For the first of those non-Linn speakers, Linn demonstrated its Exakt system with the iconic B&W Nautilus speakers (pictured above).

Available to audition from 23rd September at Linn dealers nationwide, the Akurate Exaktbox will set you back £4,000. The Klimax Exaktbox is currently available and priced at £10,000.

Linn will be running a series of Exakt launch events over the coming months demonstrating the new systems and speakers, as well as how the upgrade works on legacy Linn speakers. Head over to the Linn event page for more details.

See all our Linn news, reviews and products