Look familiar? The Libratone Loop is a new wireless speaker from the Danish-based audio company, sporting AirPlay and DLNA streaming and a round shape that's reminiscent of the B&O A9.

Of course it's on a much smaller scale, the Loop stands as a desktop speaker as opposed to the massive A9, and comes with a much smaller price tag: it's yours for £399.

The Libratone Loop can play music over your WiFi network from any smartphone or tablet that's AirPlay or DLNA compatible, while PlayDirect, Libratone's take on WiFi Direct, allows you to create a local network between device and speaker when you don't have access to WiFi.

Libratone's FullRoom technology claims to bounce sound around the room, making use of the round speaker design to help disperse sound around the room. That's the plan, at least.

A free Libratone app for Apple and Android devices claims to allow you to customise the sound to your room.

Similar to the five-star Libratone Zipp, the Loop boasts the now familiar Italian wool finish with the option of a choice of changeable covers in several vivid colours.

The Loop speaker itself comes in pepper black, salty grey or raspberry red, and is available from Apple stores or John Lewis.

Detachable covers are available in exoticly-named colours including pineapple yellow, passion pink, plum purple, petrol blue and icy blue, and are available to buy separately.

Tommy Anderson, CEO at Libratone, said: “The Libratone Loop is born of the same design philosophy that defines the rest of the company's line-up – uncompromising beauty and unparalleled sound quality.

"With this product we also wanted to focus on versatility, which is why we’ve given the customer the option to either place the speaker on a shelf or mount it on the wall."

On sale now for £399, look out for our Libratone Loop review in the not too distant future.

