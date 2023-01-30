LG's latest CineBeam portable projector brings TV streaming outdoors

If you're getting your home ready for spring, LG's new projector could be for you. It's light and portable enough to move from room to room, and even place outside for al fresco streaming, weather permitting.

The LG CineBeam PF510Q weighs just under a kilogram, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. It's versatile too, with a picture that goes as small as 30 inches – ideal for a workout video in a spare bedroom – to a mammoth 120 inches, for the full home cinema experience.

It automatically adjusts its vertical keystone alignment to eliminate tilts and distortion, giving you a straight-on picture no matter how it's situated. And while it's not 4K, its HD picture quality should be crisp enough for casual viewing and gaming alike.

Streaming is a doddle, thanks to its built-in webOS 22 operating system. This is the same OS that runs on LG's TVs, and brings all the big streaming services with it, including Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. It also has wireless skills in the form of Apple AirPlay (and Apple Home), Screenshare for Android devices and Bluetooth.

It also gives you extra control over the audio, thanks to the Bluetooth Dual Out feature. Once paired with a device running Bluetooth 5.0 or later, it can wirelessly connect to two Bluetooth devices at once, to either watch with a friend or send audio to two external speakers for stereo sound.

The LG CineBeam PF510Q is available now in the US for $599 (around £484, AU$847).

