LG's amazing C2 OLED is at its lowest price ever on Amazon

At What Hi-Fi? we've loved LG's OLED TVs for quite some time, especially the C1 line of OLEDs. But now, the C2 is here, and most importantly, you can get yourself a 65-inch C2 OLED for 24% off or with over $600 in savings at Amazon (opens in new tab).

We gave the C2 five-stars in our review, commending its bright and punchy (but still natural) picture; its unbeatable gaming specs; and its surprisingly engaging sound courtesy of its built-in speakers.

LG 65-inch C2 OLED Amazon deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 65-inch: $2500 $1897 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

LG's C1 was a fantastic TV and one of the best OLEDs around, while the C2 is even better. This set has fantastic image quality, great gaming performance, and even engaging audio. If you want a superb OLED television, check out the LG C2.

LG OLEDs have been the go-to premium choice for TVs for some time because of their reputation for delivering supreme image quality, near-flawless gaming performance, and even engaging audio from their built-in speakers, and LG's C2 doesn't disappoint in any of these regards.

More than anything else, the C2 is a great-looking TV. No matter what you're watching, content pops and looks bright, punchy, and dynamic with lots of contrast but rarely so much that you start to lose detail. HDR content looks even better, truly taking advantage of OLED's perfect blacks.

For gamers, the C2 has four HDMI 2.1 sockets. These all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM, while the C2 also supports HGiG for even greater color accuracy when gaming in HDR. On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low for a TV.

Audio on the C2 is another win, offering up a fairly punchy, dynamic listening experience that doesn't fail at projecting voices. Though, like almost always, we do recommend pairing a TV of this caliber with an external sound system, like a soundbar, if you have the cash to spare for an upgrade.

If you're in the market for an OLED television, you've probably already considered a C1, but now with this meaty Amazon sale, there's no reason you shouldn't treat yourself to a C2, if you can afford it.

