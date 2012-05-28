LG is going all-out to close the smartphone gap with rivals Apple and Samsung – its next move will be the introduction of Full HD 1080p LCD panels on its forthcoming quad-core LTE phones.

The new 5in panels, developed by LG Display, have a pixel density of 440pi (pixels per inch), putting them comfortably ahead of Samsung's Galaxy S3, which has 306ppi, and current iPhones at 326ppi.

They'll be launched at the Display Week event being held in Boston by the Society for Information Display from June 3rd.

LG Display boss Han Sang-bum says that the 440ppi display panels 'offer clear images comparable to full HD TVs.

'Demand for high-quality display panels has been on the rise as cloud computing services, which allow users to save data in virtual storage space and enjoy the data with such mobile devices as smartphones and tablet PCs, are gaining popularity.'

The new panels will be featured on forthcoming quad-core LTE smartphones, due to be launched in the second half of the year. They'll form the next stage of LG's push to boost sales of its LTE smartphones, which have just hit 3m units worldwide in the year since it launched its Revolution phone in the States, and during which its Optimus model has been launched in Europe and Asia.

The Optimus LTE has sold over a million units in Korea since it was launched seven months ago into the country's fast-growing LTE market, and is still selling more than 3000 a day, according to the company.

