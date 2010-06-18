LG is flexing its muscles in the home cinema system market with the release of another all-in-one Blu-ray system, the 2.1 HB45E.

Combining Blu-ray playback with streaming features and an iPod/iPhone dock, it's certainly scores highly on functionality, with support for DTS HD audio, too.

An ethernet connection allows you to stream content such as YouTube, weather forecasts and picasa using LG Netcast, and access BD-Live features.

DLNA support allows the HB45E to connect to other DLNA-compatible computers or NAS devices in order to wirelessly stream music, movies and pictures.

The two 150 watt 'twistable' speakers allow a modicum of control over the direction of the audio, while the main unit can be positioned upright or on its side. There's a 150 watt passive sub, too.

The LG HB45E is on sale now for around £400.

