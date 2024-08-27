LG G3 prices have dropped – but stocks of the five-star, MLA OLED are drying up fast

If you’re on the hunt for an OLED TV and love a great deal, we’d strongly recommend considering this LG G3 offer while stocks last.

The 55-inch LG G3 is currently selling on Amazon for £1399, a massive £600 saving on its £1,999 launch price.

The deal is live now, but stocks are rapidly drying up as we speak. On the off chance you don’t get one in time Hughes is currently selling the 55-inch model for the same price.

The rapidly diminishing amount of stock is a key reason we’re recommending the deal despite the fact it was briefly £100 cheaper in June. This is especially true as its successor, the LG G4 currently retails for £1999.

Despite being a year old the LG G3 remains an excellent OLED TV for everyone from cinephiles, to sports fans and gamers.

Its flagship feature is its use of Micro Lens Array (MLA) panel technology. This is a rival to Samsung’s QD-OLED tech that is built by LG Display. The tech radically boosts the max and peak brightness level of the TV’s OLED panel, specifically letting it go to just over 2000 nits.

Though there are now TVs that can go even brighter the first generation MLA panel is still impressive, so much so that we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award last year.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The added brightness lets the TV deliver a wonderfully immersive picture full of contrast and vibrant highlights. Coupled with OLED’s perfect blacks this makes the G3 a top performer, even by 2024’s standards.

Add to this its perfect gaming specs, which include four full speed HDMI 2.1 inputs, VRR, ALM and a Dolby Vision game mode and it becomes a very easy recommendation. Hence our reviewers’ conclusion:

“The first MLA-equipped OLED is a shining star.”

We don’t often give praise like that! The only slight downside is that the G3 doesn’t offer great audio. So if you don’t already have one, you will want to invest in a separate soundbar or speaker package for the best results possible. Thankfully we have a best soundbar deals page to help you do just that.

MORE:

These are the best OLED TVs we’ve reviewed

Our curated picks of the best TV deals

We rate the best Dolby Atmos soundbars