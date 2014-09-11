Centre stage on the LG stand at CEDIA Expo 2014 is the firm's flagship 105in Ultra HD 4K TV (pictured above), available in the US for a cool $100,000. Or you can have the new 98UB9800 98in model for a slightly more affordable $40,000.

If that's a bit above your budget, the Korean company is expanding its 4K TV range to include smaller, more affordable models from 40in upwards. The LG 40UB8000 comes in at $1000, the UB8200 series goes from 49in ($1350) to 60in ($2500) and the UB8500 series features a 49in screen at $1500 or a 55in model at $2000.

MORE: LG goes big on 4K curved OLED TVs

Further up the range you'll find the $3000 65in 65UB9200, and the 55in and 65in UB9500 series at $2500 and $3500 respectively.

Finally the UB9800 series includes an 84in TV for $10,000, 79in at $8000 and a 65in at $4500.

All models feature the latest HDMI connectivity, H.265 decoding and LG's Tru-4K engine.