Lenco’s new LBT-225WA turntable lets you stream and rip your vinyl collection

Swiss audio manufacturer Lenco is adding to its stable of affordable turntables with the release of the new LBT-225WA belt-drive record player. A slight price increase on more recent Lenco models, this latest unit comes equipped with built-in phono stage, Bluetooth streaming and a USB connecting for ripping vinyl into MP3 files, all encased in a wooden chassis accompanied by a glass turntable platter.

The Bluetooth 5.2 streaming capability is one of the LBT-225WA’s major assets, with connectivity available for compatible speakers, headphones or other devices offering a slice of modern convenience alongside the vinyl charm. According to Lenco, the LBT-225WA is a “high-quality and versatile device” that would “be suitable for audiophiles and music enthusiasts who want to enjoy their vinyl records without sacrificing looks.”

The new model boasts user-friendly controls, including switchable speeds of 33 and 45 RPM for playing vinyl discs at their proper rates. There’s also an analogue-to-digital conversion system that allows for archiving vinyl records directly to your computer via a USB connection (in MP3 quality only).

(Image credit: Future)

Lenco also promises “top-quality components” have been put into its newest turntable’s construction. It comes fitted with an Audio Technica AT-VM95E cartridge as standard (which is removable), has a carbon fibre tonearm and counterweight, and features one pair of RCA connectors. A removable dust cover is included, too, to protect records from damage and ensure everything stays clean.

In the box comes the deck itself, the 13mm glass platter, various key components (including tonearm, counterweight and anti-skating weight) and the essential connecting cables. There is also a quick start guide, a slip mat, an adjustment card for the cartridge and a 45 RPM adapter included.

Lenco’s recent record of affordable turntables that we've reviewed has been somewhat mixed, with LS-410 falling short of our expectations when it came to build quality and truly exceptional performance. Let’s hope that the LBT-225WA follows in the footsteps of the very affordable and very likeable L-85 in delivering a fun, simple listening experience.

This latest model does cost significantly more than the cheap and cheerful L-85 (around £70-£100), so we’re going to be holding the latest model to a higher standard. Currently available to buy from HMV, the Lenco LBT-225WA will set you back £349.99 / €399.99/ $439.99 / AU$649.

