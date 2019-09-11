Legacy Audio showcases compact powered Calibre monitor at CEDIA Expo

One of the highlights of the Legacy Audio booth at CEDIA Expo in Denver is the Calibre monitor, available as a standard passive design or a powered version – called the Calibre XD – with 500W of amplification in each cabinet.

It's designed to "meet and exceed the stringent high performance standards of recording studio professionals", according to its maker, and "bring a new level of resolution to audiophiles in a sleek, compact design".

It uses a 4in AMT ribbon tweeter, 7.5in midrange driver custom made in Spain and 8in bass driver. Legacy says the Calibre is suitable for use in stereo hi-fi and multi-channel home cinema systems.

It's available now to order in a variety of finishes: the standard, passive model costs $5500, while the Calibre XD active is $6780.

