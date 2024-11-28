Last chance! Bag the AirPods Max for less than $400 while you still can

The AirPods Max are currently just $4 more than their lowest-ever price in the Black Friday sales.

Indeed, you can now pick up Apple's excellent wireless over-ear headphones for just $399 at Amazon thanks to a $150 discount... if you're quick. This deal is on the original Lightning version model, which has recently been replaced by a USB-C variant and is consequently in the final stock stages of its life (it's already out of stock in the UK).

If you don't mind a Lightning connector and a different selection of colours to the $499 USB-C Max (everything else between them is the same), this is a truly excellent opportunity to bag some of the very best wireless headphones around at a generous discount. They have only ever been cheaper than this once – in July when they dropped to $395.

In our five-star AirPods Max review, we praised their excellent audio quality and noise-cancelling, their enchanting spatial audio, not to mention their luxury build. This is the best AirPods Max Black Friday deal we've found.

Want earbuds instead? The AirPods Pro 2 are at their lowest-ever price at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $399 at Amazon Save AU$150

The best wireless headphones for iPhone users, the Max over-ears combine impressive audio quality, effective noise-cancelling, cinematic spatial audio, and overall fantastic build quality. Put simply, these are a great pair of headphones made even greater by this discount. We wouldn't stand on ceremony here, though – once stock has gone, we doubt it will reappear.

Apple's AirPods Max have been around for a while but remain one of the best wireless headphones we can recommend – especially for iOS users. They sound superior to the (cheaper) flagship pairs by the likes of Bose, Sony and Sennheiser, and combine their detailed, musical performance with strong active noise cancellation, spatial audio technology that is particularly impressive when it comes to watching movies, and a luxury aesthetic and build that stands on its own.

The AirPods Max support Bluetooth 5.0 and the standard AAC and SBC codecs while also offering 20 hours of battery life. Those aren't exactly top-tier specifications as many rivals offer aptX Bluetooth and a 30-hour juicepack, but otherwise these Apple over-ears barely put a foot wrong.

Noise-cancelling quality is excellent, while the headphones sound super-crisp and have a spacious delivery with an impressive level of clarity and energy. In our AirPods Max review, our experts said you could easily "consider them alongside proper hi-fi products", such is their mature sound.

The biggest downside of the AirPods Max was actually their retail price, but while still a pricey sum, $399 is considerably more palatable than $549. If you are an iPhone user who can afford to spend that much on headphones, however, be sure to bag this AirPods Max Black Friday deal while supplies last.

