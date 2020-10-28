L-Acoustics Creations' 10-driver Contour XO earbuds promise 'live music' sound

L-Acoustics Creations – a division of L-Acoustics (the French firm behind what we called the “futuristic and fantastic” 24-channel ‘Island’ sound system) – has released a pair of in-ear monitors with no fewer than 10 drivers and a price tag starting at €1350. Some creations, indeed.

The new Contour XO earbuds are born from a collaboration between L-Acoustics’ Dr. Christian Heil and JH Audio's Jerry Harvey, bringing together L-Acoustics’ virtuosity in the concert venue space (the brand kits out Coachella, the Hollywood Bowl, Austin City Limits and The Hammersmith Apollo, to name a few) and JH Audio’s expertise with multi-driver monitors for the pro market.

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

The two have put their heads together in an effort to reproduce L-Acoustics sound signature in a 10-driver in-ear, which promises detail and clarity to marvel at, and a wide range of bass adjustment. Certainly, if they manage to replicate even a fraction of the L-Acoustics experience we had earlier this year, they should prove impressive propositions.

And that's exactly what they should be, given their lofty price. The Contour XO, handmade in the USA by JH Audio, are available now exclusively from L-Acoustics, priced at €1350 and €1690 (plus tax) for universal or custom fit respectively.

