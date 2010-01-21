Chief financial officer Jeon Ho-young says that he expects TV manufacturers to restock with panels to meet demand created by falling LCD TV prices, major sporting events such as the World Cup, and the Chinese New Year.



The fast-growing Chinese market is seen as a huge opportunity for TV companies, and both the big Korean brands have either made, or are considering, major investments in manufacturing on the Chinese mainland in order to meet local demand.



LG plans an investment of 4tn won, or a little over £2bn, to consolidate its position in the fast-growing global market for LCD TV.



