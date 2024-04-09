Klipsch teams up with AV legend Onkyo for its new Flexus soundbar system

The new Klipsch Flexus Sound System, which was previously demoed at CES 2024, is now available to order in the US.

The Flexus range includes two soundbars, a wireless subwoofer and wireless surround speakers. The system is described as being a combination of 'American sound and Japanese precision' and marks the first partnership between Klipsch and its sister company, Onkyo.

Image 1 of 4 Klipsch Core 100 (Image credit: Klipsch) Klipsch Core 200 (Image credit: Klipsch) Klipsch Surr 100 (Image credit: Klipsch) Klipsch Sub 100 (Image credit: Klipsch)

The first available bar – The Flexus Core 100 soundbar – is described as an entry model 2.1-channel soundbar incorporating Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, and USB-C. It features dual 2.25-inch left and right drivers and dual 4-inch built-in subwoofers in a compact enclosure measuring 28 inches in width.

The Flexus Core 200 bar includes the same drivers as the 100, however, it also adds some extras. It measures 44 inches in width and comes loaded with dual 2.25-inch midbass drivers and a 0.75-inch horn-loaded tweeter which works as the centre channel. It also includes dual 2.25-inch upfiring drivers for Dolby Atmos audio.

The Sub 100 subwoofer is roughly square, measuring just over 13 inches in height, width and depth. It houses a 10-inch cone in a sealed enclosure, putting out 80W of Class D power RMS (160W peak). As well as being a wireless unit, the speaker also offers an RCA input if you prefer a wired connection to your soundbar of choice.

Lastly, the Flexus Surr 100 50W wireless surround speakers feature a 3-inch paper cone and measure just over 4 inches in width and depth, and almost 7 inches in height. They also have a threaded insert on the rear for wall-mounting.

The whole system can be controlled and configured using the new Klipsch Connect Plus app. Users can control input selection, EQ presets, firmware, and feature updates. The system also comes with a pre-paired USB transmitter, included with the surrounds and subwoofers, allowing the Core models to quickly connect.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is the first time we've seen Onkyo branding in a while, with the TX-RZ70 receiver announced just over a year ago. This AVR came after Onkyo filed for bankruptcy around two years ago, so it's good to see the Japanese brand making a mark where it can, despite its troubles.

We haven't reviewed these products yet but are keen to get them into our testing room to see how they fare against comparable systems.

We have reached out to Klipsch for UK pricing and availability, so stay tuned for more information when it becomes available

Pricing

• Flexus Core 100: $349

• Flexus Core 200: $499

• Flexus Surr 100: $249

• Flexus Sub 100: $299

MORE:

Our picks for the best surround sound systems around

And the best soundbars for every budget, recommended by our experts