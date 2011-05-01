The KEF KHT1505 package, the latest model in the company's Home Theatre Series, has been reduced in price to £500. KEF says that the £100 price cut 'has become possible due mainly to lower key component costs'.

The package, which includes five satellite speakers and and active subwoofer, comes in a gloss black finish on the smaller speakers, and black ash veneer on the subwoofer.

The satellites can be wall-mounted either horizontally or vertically, while HTS1001.2 floorstands are available as an option to use with the 1505 satellites.

The satellite speakers use a 19mm tweeter and two 5cm bass drivers, while the subwoofer combines a 200W Class D amplifier with a 20cm front-firing driver.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook