JLab's eye-popping budget earbuds pack a raft of features in a colourful, inexpensive package

Audio brand JLab is just one of a few tech companies going big at this year's CES showcase. Fiio treated us to a trio of new products at the Las Vegas expo, as did Lenco with its new triumvirate of turntables, whereas Earfun took things a step further by offering up four new pairs of headphones to get 2025 started with a bang.

JLab is also putting many of its eggs into the CES basket, unveiling new over-ear headphones, a set of on-ear cans and even a set of budget wireless earbuds to cover as many bases as possible as the year begins to kick into gear. There's potentially something for everyone, but we'll start at the lower end of the price chain with those eye-popping wireless earbuds.

The Go Pop ANC are, as the name partly suggests, noise-cancelling wireless earbuds with a small, funky footprint. The colourful buds pack in 10mm dynamic drivers for "incredible sound" on the go, as well as 24 hours of playtime with the charging case included. A solid IP55 water and dustproof rating should keep your buds from harm, while more exclusive features such as Bluetooth Multipoint and Google Fast Pair are on board. If you're all about those striking colourways, the Pop come in six striking finishes: black, fuchsia, teal, transparent neon green, transparent purple and transparent teal.

If you have a bit more cash to splash, the Epic Lux Lab Edition wireless cans are JLab's attempt to push into a more exclusive market. The new headphones feature custom 32mm dynamic drivers in what their maker describes as its "most advanced headphones yet" and support both the LDAC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, while adaptive noise cancelling uses AI algorithms to filter outdoor noise more effectively. A whopping 90 hours of playtime without ANC (and 60 with) means the new JLab should last for days, whereas four beamforming microphones promise exceptional clarity for your personal and professional voice calls.

Lastly, for on-ear enthusiasts, JLab has unveiled the Go Lux ANC, a noise-cancelling pair of budget headphones which aim to set "a new benchmark in audio excellence for on-ear wireless headphones". The noise-cancelling cans deploy 40mm drivers to achieve such formidable levels, while features include Bluetooth Multipoint, spatial audio, 70-hour battery life and even Swift Pair support for connecting more easily to compatible Windows PCs.

Prices and availability for JLab's latest headphones are as follows (further prices pending):

- JLab Go Pop ANC: Spring 2025, priced at £35

- JLab Epic Lux Lab Edition: Spring 2025, priced at £200

- JLab Go Lux ANC: 30th January 2025, priced at £50

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

CES 2025: all of the latest news from the massive tech expo

These are the best wireless earbuds we've tested

I’m a wireless headphones expert and there are 6 new pairs I want to see launch in 2025