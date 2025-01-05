Lenco's trinity of turntables promise frictionless usability at competitive price points

Swiss audio manufacturer Lenco has revealed three new turntables at the CES 2025 tech showcase. Scattered across various price points but all falling well under the £500 / $500 mark, the trio of spinners showcase Lenco's propensity for offering a strong range of features while keeping prices to a minimum. Whether each deck's sound is up to scratch, however, is yet to be heard.

We'll start with the costliest model of the three, the LS-570WA. Billed as a versatile turntable system designed to meld "exceptional sound" with an effortless setup, the LS-570WA integrates a traditional record player with an integrated four-speaker array, delivering 80 watts of power for "powerful audio without the need for external speakers". The LS-570WA also comes with four detachable supporting wooden legs which allow the new deck to stand free, as well as an aux input and an RCA output.

The belt-driven deck is equipped with a moving magnetic cartridge and includes a built-in pre-amplifier. The integrated deck's start/stop control buttons offer "smooth and accurate playback" at both 33 and 45 RPM speeds, while Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities let you stream music wirelessly from a compatible source device.

The Lenco LBT-215 is a belt drive turntable featuring an Audio Technica moving magnet cartridge and analogue-to-digital conversion capabilities. (Image credit: Lenco)

If you need something even more affordable, the Lenco LBT-215 could meet your case. A belt-driven turntable equipped with a moving magnet cartridge, a metal platter and a fully adjustable tonearm, the LBT-215BK offers outbound Bluetooth transmission to Bluetooth speakers or headphones, letting you listen to your vinyl wirelessly as it spins.

The LBT-215BK's special trick is that it can be used to convert vinyl records to a digital format. Just connect the turntable to your PC or Mac via the deck's USB port and use your chosen recording software to digitise your analogue records.

Last up is the cheapest member of Lenco's latest trio of turntables, the LBTA-165. Another belt-driven spinner, the fully automatic LBTA-165 is designed as a user-friendly entry point into the vinyl realm, incorporating auto-return and auto-start features for ease of operation alongside the same Bluetooth transmission capabilities as its 215BK cousin. The affordable deck comes equipped with an Audio Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge and is capable of playing at 33 and 45 RPM speeds.

All three of Lenco's latest trio of turntables will be available from January 6th in the UK and April in the US. Prices are as follows:

- LS-570WA: £389 / $469 / €389

- LBTA-165: £199 / $249 / €219

- LBT-215: £299 / $359 / €389

