JBL's flagship noise-cancelling earbuds boast unique features – but will they sound sublime?

JBL's new Tour Pro 3 certainly look the part. Acting as the successors to last year's Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds, the third-gen model's improvements go beyond the merely cosmetic, promising upgraded sound, a host of high-end features and the rejigged return of that rather spiffy smart charging case.

The new flagship JBL Tour Pro 3 use a hybrid dual driver system in each earbud, with improved drive units promising greater clarity and depth alongside more powerful bass reproduction and vivid vocal detail. For going the extra sonic mile, the Tour Pro 3 offer support for the hi-res LDAC codec with compatible source devices.

Central to the new JBLs' identity is that distinctive smart case, first seen in the Tour Pro 2 earbuds and making its return for the third-gen model. Not only does the case feature a 30 per cent larger screen, more customisation and useful control options than ever before, but it also acts as a wireless audio transmitter from USB or analogue sources such as inflight entertainment systems – similar to B&W's Pi8 and Pi6 earbuds.

The Tour Pro 3 grant standard active noise cancelling (ANC) as well as JBL's customisable "True Adaptive Noise Cancellation" technology, which measures and monitors environmental changes and then adapts your ANC experience accordingly. Battery-wise, the swanky new earbuds offer an impressive 44 potential hours of playtime (11 hours from the buds plus 33 hours from the case), although naturally that drops when ANC is switched on.

The features don't stop there. JBL's take on spatial audio with head tracking is onboard, voice-tracking algorithms promise exceptional clarity when making hands-free calls, while Auracast capabilities let you share your audio with other Auracast-compatible devices (such as the JBL Xtreme 4). The JBL app offers full EQ customisation, ANC-mode toggling, an ear tip fit test and a handy find my earbuds function, plus a whole raft of customisation options for your smart charging case. Want a picture of your precious pup as your case's wallpaper? This is the place to do it.

The JBL Tour Pro 3 are available now in two colours, black or latte, priced at £280 / €300. If these new flagships can improve on their predecessors' lacklustre sound and take a leaf out of the more budget but very entertaining JBL Live Beam 3's book, these might be the premium wireless earbuds that help to forge JBL's reputation in a fiercely competitive arena.

