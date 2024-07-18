JBL sets its sights on Denon with a new range of affordable 8K home cinema receivers

JBL has announced a brand new, five-strong range of AV receivers for 2024 with models ranging from affordable, entry-level to 8K, Dolby Atmos-equipped amplifiers. They join the new Stage 2 range of speakers which include new floorstanders and standmounters, a new centre channel, new Dolby Atmos height modules and two new subwoofers.

Back to the AVRs, JBL has opted to title this new range the Modern Audio AV Receivers (or MA for short). JBL says that the aim with this new range of home cinema amplifiers is to "blend seamlessly into modern home interiors" and ensure they're "refreshingly simple to install, connect, and upgrade". As expected these new AVRs are designed to be partnered with the new Stage 2 speakers for maximum ease of use and compatibility, however, you should have no trouble pairing these AVRs with a surround sound system from another brand.

With simplicity at the core, the MA series features a handful of useful features, including an app-based calibration system within the EZ Set EQ mobile app. This is a feature we usually see reserved for soundbars, however, JBL assures us that you can use your handset to accurately calibrate the sound to best suit the shape of your room. However, Dirac Live support is also on board which will likely be the more accurate method of calibrating these amps. These AVRs also feature wi-fi streaming and can be integrated into the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem – ideal if you have a lot of Samsung gear in your home.

JBL's latest premium amplifier is certainly a looker in the new latte colourway (Image credit: JBL)

While usability and sleek design are important, an AVR also has to sound good, and JBL assures us that its 75 years of audio expertise has played a part in the creation of these AVRs. JBL touts the use of its products in cinemas and recording studios alike and says that these new home cinema amplifiers were developed at the JBL Center of Acoustics Excellence in Northridge, California; so expectations are high. Each model features Class D amplification, although little has been shared as to what components are driving these new AVRs.

As previously mentioned, there are five new models within the MA range, each of which offers a different value proposition and feature set. Here's a quick breakdown of what each model offers; it's worth noting that power output is quoted, however that figure is for two channels driven.

JBL MA AVR range breakdown:

All models aside from the cheapest MA310 model include HDMI 2.1 passthrough for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM, as well as HDR support for all major formats including HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. However, on the three most expensive models, not all ports are rated at HDMI 2.1, with three of the total six supporting the latest specification. Interestingly, the second cheapest model (the MA510) gets the most HDMI 2.1 sockets with all four inputs supporting higher bandwidth signals.

As you can see, these models are more affordable than other JBL AVRs that we've reviewed as of late, such as the Synthesis SDR-38 (£7300 / $8550 / AU$16,999). In fact, we have a sneaking suspicion that JBL is targeting Denon with these new affordable, feature-rich amps, as these prices overlap with some of Denon's S-series entry-level amplifiers and even some of the X-series AVRs, including the AVR-X2800H.

The new range of JBL MA AVRs is available to order now in either espresso (black) or latte (white) with both finishes costing the same.

