JBL's new loudspeaker range is designed to deliver a blockbusting cinematic experience

JBL has unveiled its Stage 2 loudspeaker range which, in tandem with the brand's new MA line of AV receivers, aims to give you a comprehensive home and audio cinema setup without the headache that can often go with it. Built to work in tandem with one another, both ranges are designed to "give peace of mind" that comes from having a unified, one-brand system working within the same ecosystem.

While our JBL MA AV receiver news story will give you the nitty-gritty details on the surround sound side, let's give you a rundown on the loudspeakers that will be giving your movies and tunes a kick. Conceived as a do-it-all system, the JBL Stage 2 range comprises eight units: the 260F and 280F floorstanders, the 240B and 250B standmounts, a 245C centre channel speaker, a 240H Dolby Atmos-enabled height modules and, finally, 200P and 220P subwoofers.

The new 280F floorstanders pack in dual 20-cm ribbed cone woofers alongside a 25mm anodised aluminium tweeter, not to mention a precision 2.5-way crossover and rear-firing ports. The slightly cheaper 260F floorstanders pack in a pair of 16.5cm ribbed woofers, with the same aluminium tweeter as found in the 280F model.

(Image credit: JBL)

If you're looking to add some bass to the party, JBL's new subwoofers are here to provide some lower-end muscle. The 500W 220P model packs in a hefty 30cm ribbed cone low-frequency woofer and dual rear-firing ports, while the more affordable 300W 220P unit offers a 25cm woofer and the same rear-firing ports as its costlier sibling.

If you're really looking to go all out, the 245C centre channel speaker and the 240H Dolby Atmos height module complete the ensemble. The 245C houses an 11.5cm ribbed woofer and 25mm tweeter alongside a precision 2.5-inch crossover, while the 240H height module grants Dolby Atmos access with the same-sized drivers as above.

Users can calibrate the system to match the requirements of their space and requirements using JBL's EZ Set EQ app, with a wide variety of audio platforms, including Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth streaming, are supported. If you grab the wi-fi enabled AV receivers, you'll have access to “Works with SmartThings” integration. This lets users create automated routines that control their integrated AV devices around the home with the press of a button.

The JBL Stage 2 loudspeaker range is available now in "latte" and "expresso" finishes at the following prices:

- 280F floorstanders (per pair): £1198 / $1199

- 260F floorstanders (per pair): £1050 / $999

- 250B standmounters (per pair): £399 / $400

- 240B standmounters (per pair): £329 / $300

- 220P subwoofer (per pair): £599 / $600 599

- 200P subwoofer (per pair): £499 / $500

- 245C centre channel: £449 / $450

- 240H Dolby Atmos Height Channel module: £489 / $500

