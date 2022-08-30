JBL gives its portable Go 3 and Clip 4 Bluetooth speakers an eco makeover

JBL has refreshed its two most portable Bluetooth speakers, giving both an eco twist. The affordable JBL Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco use 90 per cent PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic for their bodies with 100 per cent recycled fabric on the speaker grilles.

This eco-friendly casing not only reduces the amount of virgin plastic used in the products (in turn reducing waste), but it also reduces their overall carbon footprints.

Other than the new eco credentials, they are exactly the same speakers as their non-eco versions. Which is a very good thing.

The Go 3 Eco packs the same five-hour battery life and IP67 rating as the standard JBL Go 3 (which we awarded four stars in our review). IP67 means it's dust-tight and waterproof in up to one metre of the wet stuff.

Meanwhile, the Clip 4 Eco boasts 10 hours of battery life and includes a carabiner clip for attaching it to a backpack or bike.

Both have Bluetooth 5.1 and USB-C charging, and both continue their green efforts in terms of packaging: they're presented in JBL’s eco-friendly FSC-certified paper-based packaging and printed with soy ink.

“Our new JBL Go 3 Eco and Clip 4 Eco portable speakers are designed with the listener and environment in mind. They deliver the JBL Pro Sound performance that our customers come to expect but from a product with a significantly reduced impact on the world," said Dave Rogers, President of the Lifestyle Division at JBL's parent company Harman.

Both speakers will come in three eco-themed colours: Forest Green, Ocean Blue and Cloud White from December. The JBL Go 3 Eco costs £34.99 / $39 / AU$55, and the Clip 4 Eco is £49.99 / $59 / AU$80.

