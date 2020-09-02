JBL Xtreme 3, Go 3 and Clip 4 perfect the portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL – a firm favourite when it comes to rugged, portable Bluetooth speakers – has just announced three additions to its 2020 line-up: the Xtreme 3, Go 3 and Clip 4.

The trio have been upgraded from their respective predecessors with bold logos and hot new colourways, IP67 water- and dust-proof ratings, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Let's kick off with the biggest of the bunch, the JBL Xtreme 3.

(Image credit: JBL)

The new JBL Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker features four drivers (improved over the Xtreme 2's) and two pumping bass radiators. It comes with a handy carrying strap, 15 hours of battery life, and a built-in powerbank to charge your other devices. JBL's newest daisy-chaining feature, PartyBoost, means you can pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound, or link up to a hundred of them to truly beef up the party sound. It is available in blue, black and 'squad' (read: cameo).

(Image credit: JBL)

There's also a new dinky JBL speaker in town, the Go 3 (pictured top and above), an update on the pocket-sized and really quite decent JBL Go 2. There's a "totally upgraded" edgy look for 2020, featuring striking colour combinations and a new integrated loop to make dropping it far less likely, or make hanging it over a tent pole easy.

The JBL Go 3 plays for five hours on one charge. It's a shame the battery life hasn't been improved over the Go 2.

What of the edgy colour combos mentioned? You've got black, blue, blue and pink, red, squad, pink, or green and white.

(Image credit: JBL)

Lastly, the super-compact JBL Clip speaker is back for a fourth-generation with a new fresh look. The JBL Clip 4 boasts 10 hours of playtime, with the promise of decent bass for its diminutive size. Primed for pouring rain or scorching sun, the JBL Clip 4 is now both water and dustproof and promises to deliver the soundtrack to any epic adventure. The integrated carabiner that made the speaker a go-to for hikers has been upgraded to a sleeker design. It also comes in multiple colourways – black, blue, grey, red, squad and pink.

So what's the damage, you ask? The JBL Xtreme 3 will be available in October 2020 for £280, the JBL Go 3 will be available in October 2020 for £35, and the JBL Clip 4 will be available in November 2020 for £50.

MORE:

JBL Charge 4 vs JBL Flip 5: which is better?

JBL Flip 4 vs JBL Flip 5: which is better?

Read all our JBL reviews