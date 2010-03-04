The electronics are housed in an anti-resonant aluminium case positioned part way down the cable. The circuitry is designed "to synchronise the mains supply in order to promote a perfectly symmetrical sine wave, delivering significant sonic improvements when used with any hi-fi separates system", says IsoTek.

Although the Syncro can be used on its own to power a single hi-fi component, it's mainly intended as a "pre-filter" device to be used in conjunction with an IsoTek mains conditioning unit.

The cable itself is identical to IsoTek's top-of-the-range Extreme power cable. It has heavy-gauge, triple-screened, 20Amp oxygen-free copper conductors suitable for high-current demands, coupled to high-quality connectors at either end.

The mains plug and IEC connector are precision machined from high-purity copper, plated in 24 carat gold, while the main body is made of injection-moulded polycarbonate.

The IsoTek Syncro goes on sale in April for £875.

