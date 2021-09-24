iPhone 13 is finally on sale and some models are selling out fast

The iPhone 13 is now on sale, but you might struggle to get hold of certain models. Apple lists the standard iPhone 13 and 13 mini for delivery between 12-19th October, but the wait is longer for the Pro and Pro Max models. For those, you'll have to wait almost six weeks, with delivery estimated between 26th October – 2nd November.

These delays are likely to get worse as more models sell out. Thankfully, pre-orders shouldn't be affected.

You might have more luck elsewhere. In the UK, John Lewis has stock of the standard iPhone 13 and 13 mini for delivery immediately, but again the Pro and Pro Max are out of stock.

The situation is similar in other countries.

Apple did warn of stock shortages back in July, so this doesn't come as a surprise. There is a global chip shortage which is affecting all kinds of devices including smartphones, tablets, and games consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5.

The iPhone 13 range was announced last week and on paper brings better screens, enhanced cameras, new processors and bigger batteries than iPhone 12.

