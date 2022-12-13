iPads with OLED screens could finally arrive in 2024

Apple could launch an iPad Pro with an OLED screen as early as 2024, according to display supply chain analyst Ross Young.

In a tweet to his subscribers, Young – a trusted source who currently tops the Apple Track rankings – claimed that "Apple will introduce a 13.3-inch OLED MacBook Air in 2024 along with its 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pros".

It's not the first time the display guru has weighed in on this subject. He previously suggested that Apple is working on a "two-stack" OLED panel. This hybrid screen tech could slim down the next iPad Pro, boost peak brightness, and extend battery life (per flatpanelshd).

The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) uses a Liquid Retina XDR (mini LED) display. If it's anything like the five-star iPad Pro (2021), it's sure to deliver stunning picture quality... but an OLED-toting iPad could be even better.

As seen in some of the best TVs around, OLED panels offer super-high contrast ratios and 'true' black levels. So far, Apple has restricted the use of OLED displays to selected iPhones and Apple Watch devices due to their high costs, but there's been talk of a solution for a while now.

Back in January, Korean IT site TheElec tipped Apple to launch – you guessed it – an OLED-toting iPad Pro in 2024. The two tech giants were said to be collaborating on "10.86-inch OLED panel".

Could Apple be about to place a huge order for iPad-sized OLED displays? It's not out of the question, especially when you consider that Apple's rumoured AR/VR headset could also feature OLED displays.

MORE:

These are the best iPads you can buy

And here are the best tablets

Pick up an Apple tablet at a bargain price with the best iPad deals