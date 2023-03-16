Integra announces new flagship AVR that's "designed for integrators"

American audio brand Integra has unveiled its latest flagship AV receiver in the form of the Integra DRX-8.4. Launching later this Spring, it will offer 11 channels of amplification at 150 Watts and a packed feature set at a premium price. This includes balanced XLR ports, two independent sub-out ports, smart assistant integration and support for a wide range of audio formats including THX Select, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced, with Auro 3D Audio support expected to be added in a June firmware update.

The DRX-8.4 is being touted as the "integrator-approved solution for the world’s finest home theatres" by Integra, as it has worked closely with home cinema installers to create this new AVR to meet the high expectations of both the professionals and their clients. Integra states that it is ushering in a new age of audiophile-grade AVRs with the DRX-8.4, claiming that it provides "more power, more symmetry and an unprecedented number of referral-ready features " than its competition.

This includes the high-performance ESS Sabre DACs and reference class AB amplifier design which Integra says will "maximise audio performance as the sound is powered up and sent to your speakers". The brand also highlights the receiver's passive subwoofer assignment via two dedicated subwoofer channels.

(Image credit: Integra)

With its seven HDMI 2.1 inputs and a three outputs (including HDMI eArc), the DRX-8.4 offers 4K/120Hz gaming support with its full HDMI bandwidth allowing for faster refreshes and minimal latency. The receiver will also support 8K passthrough via HDMI 2.1 which is a nice touch, even if 8K content and hardware are still somewhat limited. We do know that this new AVR will support Dolby Vision – however, it's not entirely clear as to whether it will support the likes of HDR10+ and HLG, although we would be surprised if these were omitted from the receiver.

Compatibility with music streaming is top tier on the DRX-8.4, with support for Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast, and it is even compatible with Sonos if you have a Port or Connect module. It's Roon-ready, however full support won't come until a September 2023 firmware update. Finally, you can use Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Josh voice assistants for controlling the system and requesting tracks.

The name of the game when it comes to DRX-8.4 is installation and with Dirac Live wireless room calibration support as well as wireless CI connectivity for web set-up and monitoring, this AVR should hopefully keep things simple and easy when it comes to installation and maintenance.

The DRX-8.4 joins the Integra 2.4, 3.4 and 5.4 models in the current range. It goes on sale in Q3 2023 and it's available to pre-order right now. There isn't any word on official worldwide pricing yet as it is currently TBC, however, you can pre-order it through Indigo Distribution (opens in new tab) (028 9145 5565) in the UK and Ireland.

