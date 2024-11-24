I'm recommending this Award-winning Sony wireless earbuds deal to everyone this Black Friday

I get asked a lot, especially during sales events such as Black Friday, which wireless earbuds I'd recommend. More luxurious alternatives such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 often spring to mind, yet for pure sound-per-pound value, the Award-winning Sony WF-C700N are my crowd-pleasing top pick.

The C700N at at their joint-lowest price, knocked down from £99 to just £67 at Amazon, a figure we've only seen them fall to on one previous occasion. These are What Hi-Fi? Award-winning buds, nabbing the Product of the Year in our wireless earbuds category, so get in quick if you don't want to miss out.

Best Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds deal

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024 Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £67 at Amazon (save £32)

Five-star review? Check. What Hi-Fi? Award winner? Check? Product of the year in their category? Oh yes. This is quite possibly the lowest the Sony WF-C700N will be for quite some time, so there's never been a better time to grab the amazingly affordable wireless earbuds. We love them, and you probably will too.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Deal also at Argos and John Lewis

When we tested the WF-C700N last year, we were pretty much blown away by just how much value they offered (and that was before they went on sale). We could've given the flagship WF-1000XM5 the crown, but we liked the C700N so much that they were the buds we decided should be our product of the year in the wireless earbuds category. It's a trick they repeated the following year, nabbing a 2024 Award to make it back-to-back wins for a pair of earbuds that are unsurpassed when it comes to delivering outstanding sound-per-pound performance.

In all our years of testing, we’re yet to find a pair of wireless earbuds with quite some complete feature set at this level. This is the best price at which you're going to get active noise cancellation, not to mention a wealth of tip options that make it quick and easy to get a comfortable, secure fit that we prefer to that of the XM5. You get reliable app support, Bluetooth Multipoint and 15 hours of battery life as well, just to round out that feature set further.

Most importantly, the C700N sound superb for the price, offering far better audio than any other set we’ve tested them against. Whether it's complex classical arrangements, booming pop or epic power ballads, the Sony WF-C700N deliver detailed, dynamic audio that the competition can't match. As we concluded in our review, the WF-C700N "offer a jump in quality compared to the WF-C500 and a taste of the performance of the WF-1000XM4 in a cheaper package."

If you want a stellar pair of ANC wireless earbuds but your budget won’t stretch past £100, this WF-C700N deal is the one to get at Amazon.

MORE:

I've picked out the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals – but should you wait for better prices?

I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more

I’ve been hunting Black Friday TV deals since the event started – here are the top discounts I’ve spotted for 2024

The best Black Friday 2024 UK deals: headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more