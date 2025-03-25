Some of our favourite-ever five-star wireless headphones have plummeted to nearly half price – £172 off!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are wireless headphones Hall of Famers. Despite their successors, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5, having been around for roughly three years, their five-star predecessors continue to line the shelves of the virtual marketplace. When your successors are multiple-Award-winners but you've still got huge consumer appeal, you know you've done something right.

Speaking of appeal, the XM4 have rarely been more attractive than they are right now. Dropping from their original test price of £350 to sit at just £178 at Amazon, the five-star cans are a whopping £172 off – that's nearly half-price, maths fans.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones deal

Five stars Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £178 at Amazon (save £172)

Don't be put off by their advancing years, there's a lot of life in the old dogs yet. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are still miles ahead of most of their rivals at this price and beyond, wowing us across the board with their sparkling sound and stellar construction. Winners then, winners now, winners until the very end.

Deal on all colourways

Ask us if there's a more entertaining pair of premium wireless headphones than the Sony WH-1000XM4 and, in all honesty, we'd struggle to think of any. The WH-1000XM5 naturally bring Sony's premium line further into the future with enhanced features and sensational levels of sonic clarity, yet the former Award-winners have such a marvellous feel for your music that it's hard to ever tire of their sound.

Some of our testing team still prefer the XM4 over almost all other cans, such is their stunning sonic prowess.

They're also incredibly easy headphones to live with. The cans' construction folds away so easily that they're perfect for daily commuting, while their soft earpads and nicely judged clamping pressure only add to their on-the-go credentials.

You don't even end up feeling short on features. A 30-hour battery life is a long way from a disgrace, the noise cancelling is excellent, the touch controls work nicely and, being a pair of Sony headphones, there's DSEE upscaling for cleaning up poor quality audio files. What more could you want?

To us, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are all of the headphones you could ever need at this level. Grab them at Amazon now.

