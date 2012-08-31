Monster has brought wireless capability to its Clarity HD Model One powered speakers, complementing their built-in iPod dock with StreamCast connectivity using a plug-in adapter kit.

The StreamCast HDT Transmitter/Receiver kit, which has a Euro price of €190, connects to a computer at the transmitter end, while the receiver slots into a dedicated port, also able to take a Bluetooth adapter, on the £650 speakers.

It can deliver up to four wireless music streams in up to 12 different rooms over a distance of 30m.

The speakers themselves have RCA phono, 6.3mm and 3.5mm stereo inputs as well as that top-mounted iPod dock, and use digital power amplification to drive the 16.5cm bass unit and 25mm tweeter.

A switchable treble filter can be used to adjust the sound, and a remote control is also provided.

Monster says 'The Model One is ideal for use in the living room, study, bedroom or kitchen, as well as for in-home or professional music studio use.'

Previously available in a choice of 'dark bronze', 'liquid mercury silver' and automotive-grade gloss yellow and red, the speakers will now also be sold in a choice of gloss black or white.

