If you have a Fire TV streamer, get this essential accessory in the Black Friday sales

Earlier this year, I spotted the excellent Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro drop to just £25 during the Prime Day sales. Its backlit buttons, additional features and sturdier battery compartment make it a must-have, especially if you're using your Fire TV streamer in a dark room. I'm elated to announce that the deal is back for Black Friday, and you should certainly pick one up if you're a Fire TV power user.

Ok so a secondary remote isn't what everyone would call essential, but in my mind, the included Alexa Voice Remote included with the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Cube is just a bit rubbish. Without exaggerating, every Fire TV that I've used, whether it is my own or a friend's, the back panel of the remote that holds the batteries in place is loose, and the overall functionality of the remote is fine if not a bit barebones.

So what's the solution? If you too are passionate about remotes, may I direct your attention to the Alexa Voice Remote Pro, a lesser-known accessory that Amazon has been selling for some time. Up until this point, it's just been on the fringe of being too expensive to justify it alongside the comparatively very competitively priced Sticks that they accompany - meaning I've usually just gritted my teeth and used the standard remote.

However, at this price, I simply can't resist recommending this excellent remote one more time.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro £35 £25 at Amazon (save £10)

While the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a totally optional add-on for any Fire TV device, it's one that genuinely elevates the experience, especially if you use your streamer frequently. It might seem like a frivolous extra but take our word for it, this is the best Fire TV accessory you can buy.

So what improvements does the Alexa Voice Remote Pro actually bring? First of all, the Pro remote is a bit larger, it features slightly squared-off edges and the plastic feels higher quality - resulting in a more premium construction and feeling in the hand. Personally, my favourite new feature of the Pro remote is its backlit buttons which make operating any Fire TV device in a dark home cinema room a breeze and has subsequently made me resent the Apple TV 4K and Chromecast with Google TV remotes for not having backlit buttons.

Speaking of buttons, you get the same Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music shortcuts as on the standard remote, but this time they're accompanied by two programmable buttons for personalised app shortcuts. You also get live channel buttons and a Bluetooth headphone button for quickly accessing the connected audio devices menu without having to exit out to the home page and navigate to the settings menu.

You also get a "find my remote" feature, which means that when it inevitably slides between the couch cushions, you won't need to tear your living room apart in order to find it; instead, just ask Alexa to find your remote and it will play a sound to help you locate it. Speaking of Alexa, you also get a microphone on the remote to interact with the voice assistant much like on the original remote.

If you've rolled your eyes at the thought of paying for an additional remote for your Fire TV stick then I don't blame you. However, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is still (in my mind) the best accessory you can buy for your Fire TV, especially while it's on offer.

