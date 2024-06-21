Quick! LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV has crashed to a temptingly low price

The 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV has dropped to a temptingly low price of £1249 at Amazon. This new price marks an impressive £1650 saving on our original 'tested at' price of £2899.

While the LG C3 received four stars in our original review, that was primarily down to it being more expensive than its predecessor (the LG C2) and not a huge leap in quality.

However, its price has dropped steadily since launch, and we think now is a great time to take the plunge. We have seen it briefly as low as £1199, but we don't know if it will drop again and as it's a 2023 model, stock is likely to be in short supply. This makes it hard to say how much longer the set will even be around.

LG OLED65C3 2023 OLED TV was £2899 now £1249 at Amazon (save £1650)

The C3 isn't a huge improvement on the C2 it replaced and, on balance, the Sony A80L is a better TV. That said, this is still an excellent OLED and there's no better-specified TV for gaming, and at this price, you won't be disappointed.

LG's C-series TVs tend to be a near-perfect combination of performance, features and price – and as a result, the range is incredibly popular.

However, the 2023 65-inch C3 was unusual. It received 'only' four stars in our review, partly because it launched at a higher price than the C2 it replaced, despite only representing a minor overall upgrade. Sony also gained ground with the A80L, which is a mid-range OLED that improves things significantly in terms of punch and sharpness. And it achieves this even though it features the same OLED panel technology as the C3.

With this discount, though, the C3's main flaw has been addressed and it now looks like exceptional value. The cheapest price for the 65-inch Sony A80L is currently £1899 at Amazon – that's £650 more than this LG deal.

Not only is it cheaper than the Sony, but the C3 is a better option for gamers too. This is thanks to the C3 having four HDMI 2.1 sockets whereas the Sony has just two. All four ports support 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, as well. The LG also supports Dolby Vision gaming and HGiG, neither of which are supported by the Sony A80L.

While the C3 isn't quite as dynamic as the A80L in terms of picture performance, it still offers a well-balanced, consistent and cinematic picture. We'd highly recommend adding a soundbar if you can and hopefully, this huge saving will help fund it.

