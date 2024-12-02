Hurry! There's still time to secure LG's B4 OLED TV for an unbelievable price this Black Friday

2024 has seen the release of some incredible OLED TVs, with the LG B4 up there with the best. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals merging into one, we've spotted a fantastic deal on the 48-inch model of the B4. A £144 price drop means you can get it now for only £755 at Amazon.

We've not reviewed the B4 yet but we have seen it in the flesh at a launch event and from what we've seen and what we know of its predecessor, the B3, there's a very good chance it will be up there with all the best OLED TVs.

LG B4 48-inch 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £755 at Amazon (save £144)

The B4 supercedes the B3, which we described as 'all the TV that most people will ever need'. The newer model should still produce the goods (we hope it would be even better) and even has four top-spec HDMI sockets, which will be music to the ears of hardcore gamers.

The B4 isn't quite as bright or as powerful as its excellent C4 sibling but it's the company's entry-level set and it's cheaper, so we would expect a slight step down in performance.

Even if it provides a small chunk of what the C4 has to offer you're going to be getting hugely competitive picture quality, including excellent levels of detail, vibrant yet realistic colours, and an overall presentation that's punchier than what its predecessor, the B3 could offer.

In the sound department, we thought the B3 was fine for daytime viewing, with a good sense of clarity and decent projection of action and dialogue and we hope the B4 wouldn't make things worse. Of course, you've always got the option of boosting the audio with a decent soundbar should you think it requires upgrading.

Either way, we think that this TV looks like a potential bargain, especially now it's £755 at Amazon.

