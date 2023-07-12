Hurry! Sony's exceptional WF-1000XM4 earbuds return to lowest-ever price for Prime Day

We're on to the second and final day of Amazon's Prime Day sales extravaganza and we've already seen plenty of great deals on the best headphones, including many on Sony's five-star buds (like this great one on the C700N).

But the Award-winning flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have long been our favourites for their stunning sound performance, and they've just returned to the lowest-ever price of just £149 at Amazon UK. That's down from the original RRP of £250 and a significant £101 saving.

We've actually seen the Sonys drop to this £149 price back in early June, but the price naturally crept up again in the lead up to the Prime Day sales. Unlike that previous discount, however, today's deal price is available for both black and silver finishes – so the choice is yours.

Hurry though, you don't want to miss out: the Prime Day deals will end in a few hours and the XM4 is by far still the best-sounding wireless ANC earbuds in this price point. And we think it's an absolute bargain at this discounted price.

Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds was £250 now £149 at Amazon (save £101)

These five-star wireless earbuds sound fantastic and boast impressive ANC to boot. If you want one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds we've tested - and at a huge knockdown price - this is the deal to snap up this summer.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

A quick look at our pick of the best wireless earbuds will tell you that the XM4 headphones have been rooted to the top spot every day since we tested them two years ago. And their superiority was confirmed when they won yet again at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022.

As we said in our Sony WF-1000XM4 review, the earbuds are comfortable to wear, sport new-look earpieces that include touch-sensitive controls and have a new ear tip design which helps with noise isolation. Combine this with the excellent noise-cancelling technology provided by Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and you've got a pair of headphones that effectively block out the hustle and bustle.

IPX4 water resistance comes as part of the WF-1000XM4 package, as does Sony's clever Headphones Connect app for iOS and Android, plus handy features such as Quick Attention and Speak-To-Chat which both allow you to have a conversation without removing the earbuds.

In our review, we said the XM4 sounded detailed, dynamic and well-balanced. Bass goes deep and lows also sound tight, while vocals are refined. The sound quality will have you listening to your favourite tunes again and again, while the eight-hour battery life is very good too. Even with new challengers emerging in the form of the excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II and Apple AirPods Pro 2 (both five-star stunners, both also available on a great deal right now), the Sony XM4 remains a talented pair and a class-leader.

They were already easy to recommend but thanks to this £101 off Prime Day deal, the WF-1000XM4s are one of the best bargains out there right now.

MORE:

These are the best Prime Day headphone deals

Prefer over-ears? Sony's classic WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to lowest ever price with this Prime Day deal

The 6 very best Prime Day headphones deals – five-star pairs from £28