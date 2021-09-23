Hurry! Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones drop to lowest price ever

The best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones are down to just £205 at Amazon. That's a whopping £145 off the £350 RRP – and Prime members get free delivery!

Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones are the real deal. Offering fantastic sound quality, 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling, the WH-1000XM4 are up there with the best headphones we've ever tested.

It's barely five months since the XM4 dropped to £300. Now, you can pick up a pair in Silver for only £205 at Amazon – if you're quick.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 are not only Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones, they're the best the brand has ever made.

With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4s are hard to beat – especially with an extra 21% off the sale price at Amazon.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, which are currently £197 on Amazon (but selling fast). The XM4 also introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also big improvements across the board.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, the discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 can't be ignored. This deal is on the Silver version, which are now £205 at Amazon. That's a huge £145 saving on the original RRP.

