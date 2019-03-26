Huawei unveils Freelace wireless in-ear headphones

Huawei has unveiled a new pair of in-ear headphones at its launch event for the P30 series smartphones.

Named Freelace, they're a neckband design with magnetic buds and will be available in the four colour finishes seen in the promo shot above.

Promising 18 hours of playback with a full charge, including four hours from only five minutes being plugged in, their design is intriguing in that one of the buds is removable to reveal a USB Type-C connection that can be used for pairing and charging with your phone.

Little else was revealed at the event, other than their retail price of €99, but we will endeavour to have a pair for a full review as soon as possible.

For those after true wireless earphones, however, Huawei also launched its FreeBuds Lite – an update on its existing in-ears – which come in a battery case and claim to offer 12 hours of continuous playback. They will retail at €119.

