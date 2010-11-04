His Royal Highness was given a tour of the Naim factory by managing director Paul Stephenson, and the Duke spent some time in Naim's listening rooms appreciating some of the Naim Label's classical music recordings.

He was presented with a complete set of Naim Label classical recordings.

After the tour, the Duke said: "You have achieved something remarkable, because you have an extraordinary reputation for creating the best audio systems in the world. These Awards are not given out lightly. It is a great tribute to everybody at Naim. I wish you continued success for the future."

