How to watch the Apple September Event: live stream the new iPhone 15 launch

As regular as clockwork, Apple has announced its annual September event. It takes place on Tuesday, 12th September, and is expected to showcase the iPhone 15 range and possibly a lot more besides...

Naturally, you'll find hot-off-the-press news from the event on whathifi.com as it breaks, but if you're eager to see the announcements (and Apple's slick presenting) for yourself, you can watch the Apple Event live courtesy of a live stream directly from Apple Park.

Want to get straight to it? Jump straight to the Apple Event live stream here.

This year's event could see the gap widen between the Pro and non-Pro models of iPhone. So what new features can we expect? And which handset will be best for music and movies? Find out how to tune in live below.

Apple September event start time

The Apple Event is set to get started on Tuesday, 12th September in Cupertino at 10am PST. These things typically last around 90 minutes, though this one could push the two-hour mark if, as expected, Apple has a lot to get through.

See below for a list of Apple event start times around the globe.

Cupertino, California: 10am PST

10am PST New York, New York: 1pm ET

1pm ET Halifax, Canada: 2pm AST

2pm AST London, United Kingdom: 6pm BST

6pm BST Berlin, Germany: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST Delhi, India: 10:30pm IST

10:30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 5am AEDT

How to watch the Apple Event September 2023

Luckily, compared to times gone by, Tim Cook and co. now make it nice and easy for everyone to watch the event live.

You can simply tune in to the Apple Event via the live stream on the Apple website or using the Apple TV app.

You can also watch the Apple Event via Apple's YouTube channel, which you can do on this page below. You can click on "Notify Me" to get an alert about the broadcast, too.

Apple Event live stream

We will of course be following closely and bringing you all the news as it happens, as well as our first impressions of all the new launches straight after the event.

Want to find out what new products are likely to be in store before the event? We have rumour round-ups for your perusal below...

MORE:

iPhone 15: price, release date news and all of the leaks

AirPods Max 2: release date rumours, potential price, features and specs

AirPods 4: 5 big upgrades we want from Apple's next next generation earbuds