Hisense’s new giant "TriChroma LED TV" promises to be its "most advanced" Mini LED ever

The announcements are coming in thick and fast from CES 2025, and Hisense has just added to the pile announcing its first consumer TV with RGB Local Dimming Display Technology.

The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV is being pitched as the “ultimate choice” for movie lovers and will support Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced.

At its heart, the new TriChroma LED TV uses a Mini LED panel, but it comes with atypical local dimming technology that uses independent red, green, and blue LEDs. These are designed to generate pure colours directly at the source.

Traditional systems rely on white or blue highlights that are filtered through a quantum-dot filter to create colour.

One of the other main pros of the dimming technology is that it adjusts brightness and colour independently, which Hisense says will “virtually eliminate blooming while maintaining precise control over every pixel”. It is claimed to reach 10,000 nits at max brightness, which is pretty dang bright. There’s also an ultra-low glare panel and low-reflection technology to avoid any pesky distractions.

Like more and more tech companies, Hisense is using AI to improve its picture quality. The LED TV is powered by the Hi-View AI Engine X, which enables AI-driven enhancements such as AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, and AI Banding Smoother. These aim to optimise the picture in real time to create smooth transitions and improved picture quality.

It measures in at just 40mm thick, which Hisense says allows it to “integrate seamlessly” into home environments. In terms of audio, the LED TV features a 6.2.2 multi-channel CineStage X surround-sound system integrated with Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies. AI also plays a part here, as AI Sound Optimisation is incorporated to adjust sound to match the content.

We don’t know when this model will be available to get your hands on or how much it will set you back. However, at such a size and with these new features, we can guess it won’t be cheap.

