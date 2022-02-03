HBO Max is coming to 15 more European countries next month

But still not the UK

HBO Max is expanding to 15 more European countries next month. On 8th March, the streaming service will come to countries including Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland, but not the UK.

The full list of countries is as follows:

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria 
  • Croatia 
  • Czech Republic 
  • Hungary 
  • Moldova 
  • Montenegro 
  • Netherlands 
  • North Macedonia 
  • Poland 
  • Portugal 
  • Romania 
  • Serbia 
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia

In October, the service came to Spain, Andorra, and four Nordic countries: Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. And later this year, it will arrive in six more European countries, including Turkey and Greece.

This latest phase of the rollout was announced previously, but wasn't given an exact timescale. It will mean that the service is available in 61 territories across Europe and the Americas.

In contrast, Disney Plus is planning on coming to 42 new countries this summer.

HBO Max launched in May 2020, but there is talk of it not lasting much longer in its current form. WarnerMedia – which owns HBO – is being spun off as a separate entity as part of its planned merger with Discovery by its parent company AT&T. Once the deal is completed, around the middle of 2022, HBO Max and Discovery+ could be combined into a joint streaming service, possibly with a new name. Or one could subsume the other.

Of course, that's just speculation for now. Nothing is official until it's announced. But whatever form it takes, HBO Max's global expansion will continue unabated.

