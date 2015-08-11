While the launch of an Ultra HD TV channel is obviously good news for those of us hungry for higher resolution video content, it seems not everyone has been feeling the benefit.

A number of BT Sport viewers took to social media to complain about the quality of the BT Sport HD channel - many of whom wondered whether the launch of BT Sport Ultra HD had caused a drop in picture quality.

BT Sport Ultra HD launched with the broadcast of the Community Shield, the traditional English football season opener, on Sunday 2nd August, and then showed the first Premier League match of the season, Manchester United vs. Tottenham, in Ultra HD on Sunday 9th.

Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership rugby and MotoGP are all set to feature on BT's 4K channel later this year.

We were watching the BT Sport HD channel - on Sky, for the record - and didn't see any noticeable drop in performance, but a number of viewers seem convinced they did.

@btsport have reduced the HD quality since they introduced the UltraHD. HD looks basically like standard definition

A number of users also posted on the BT Community Forums complaining about the HD quality. One user, bmitie, said: "Sort out the HD channel first, i.e. put it equal to or better than Sky, then move on to Ultra HD. HD for Man U game was awful..."

We asked BT for a comment and were told: "BT can confirm there have not been any changes to the way BT Sport HD is broadcast since the launch of BT Sport Ultra HD."

Have you noticed any change in the BT Sport HD quality? Let us know in the comments below.

In related news, BT has also been reprimanded by Ofcom for "unfair contract terms", which saw some users complain that they were charged an extra cost for BT Sport that they hadn't previously agreed, following a change in the BT Sport Pack pricing.

Any customer that's unhappy with the charge now has four weeks to request a "no quibble" refund of any charges. See the Ofcom site for more details.

