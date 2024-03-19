Grab this top Bose Atmos soundbar at its lowest ever price

Amazon's Spring Deal Days haven't even officially started yet, but we are already seeing some great deals sneaking through, including this one on the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 in white, which saves you just over £300.

We gave this powerful soundbar four stars when we reviewed it back in 2022, praising its "impressively wide soundfield" and "cinematic performance". Of course, the criticisms that knocked it down a star were given when the soundbar cost a third more than it does now – making it a solid and more affordable option to its big rival, the Sonos Arc.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 deal

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 (white) <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=40397&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FBose-Smart-Soundbar-Dolby-assistant%2Fdp%2FB09N7BF95M%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> £899.95 now £599 at Amazon (save £300.95)

The Smart Soundbar 900 delivers wide, immersive Atmos sound with a focus on clarity and detail. A bit like its Sonos rival, it can be paired with other Bose products, including a wireless sub and surrounds, for a larger and even more cinematic performance.

The 900 was Bose's flagship soundbar for two years before it introduced the (not as good, in our opinion) Smart Ultra Soundbar in 2023. This means it has all the premium features you could want, including Bose's ADAPTiQ automatic room calibration and the proprietary TrueSpace technology, for up-mixing non-Atmos content.

While there's a remote control in the box, there's also control via the Bose Music app, where you can tweak the EQ as well as seamlessly integrate it with other Bose devices for multiroom sound too.

Plus, like the Sonos Arc, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 also has the option of being a made into a wireless surround sound system – simply add a couple of the Bose Surround Sound Speaker 700s and the Bose Bass Module 700 for an immediately musclier, more immersive sound.

It's often not always the cheapest way of going about it, but it does give you the option to keep building on the performance as you go, plus you're starting with a considerable saving to the system right off the bat.

If you prefer to keep it simple, we don't think you'll be disappointed by the sound as it comes though. Plus for those tight on space, the bar offers a slender profile that should fit beneath most TVs, and doesn't require the space for a subwoofer either.

Despite that, it's plenty powerful, with an impressively wide soundstage, clear vocal projection and a forward, exciting sound.

We did think the Sonos Arc had the edge on it dynamically, but with hundreds of pounds separating them now – that could well go a considerable way to closing the gap.

It's listed as a limited time deal over on Amazon, so there's no telling when the deal will end. If you fancy making the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 the centre of your home cinema sound, act quick while stocks last.

