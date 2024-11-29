Grab the stunning Sonos Era 100 at its lowest-ever price this Black Friday

Sonos launched its Era 100 smart wireless speaker last year to substantial critical acclaim last year, kicking off a new age for the US brand and laying down a marker for rivals to match. The Era 100 is a devastatingly talented smart speaker, and now it's hit a rock-bottom price, plummeting from £249 to £179 at Amazon, a saving of £70 on Black Friday.

Best Sonos Era 100 deal

Sonos Era 100 was £249 £179 at Peter Tyson

We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed sound and stacked feature set. You can snag one (or get a stereo pair) now for its best-ever price in sleek black or pristine white depending on your aesthetic preferences.

Five stars Deal also at Amazon

The Era 100 feels like the best of what Sonos is capable of when really pushed, bringing together a host of superb features and design benefits to make for an outstanding, five-star monolith. Starting from the outer shell, the Era 100 sports a cylindrical build, offering up a touch-sensitive volume slider adorning the top of the speaker and a tightly woven mesh grille for the main body. As is to be expected with Sonos, the build quality and overall experience are sturdy and smooth, with a USB-C wired input and Bluetooth for enhanced connectivity.

Much like the existing Sonos speakers, you can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect. There are also voice assistants built into the Era, with Alexa and Sonos' own voice assistant housed side-by-side, while the ever-useful benefit of being part of the Sonos ecosystem remains a huge boon.

Functionality is a huge part of the Sonos experience, with the ability to use the Era 100 as surrounds with either a Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc or Ray soundbar for use in a home theatre speaker system, within an existing Sonos multiroom set-up, or even with another Era 100 to create a stereo pair.

When it comes to sound quality, the Sonos Era 100 is crisp, well-defined and balanced in its approach. Its engaging and lively sound won us over, and while the Apple HomePod 2 (its main rival) does tend to sound more natural when it comes to vocals, we still find the Era 100 to be a top-notch wireless speaker that nails the basics and a lot more besides. At its lowest price, we're confident that Sonos lovers will adore it.

