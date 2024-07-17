Grab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 at their lowest-ever price in the last few hours of Prime Day

We've found some pretty tasty over-ear headphones deals during Prime Day, but we couldn't let this massive discount on the five-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 pass us by.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen them at – a price we've only seen matched during Black Friday, so it could be some time before we see them this low again. But with only hours left of Prime Day, you'll want to be quick if you fancy taking advantage of this discount.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £350 now £220 at Amazon (Save £130)

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 headphones have reached their lowest price once again thanks to Prime Day. The headphones were awarded a five-star review for their great sound and comprehensive feature set. Not to mention 60 hours of battery life! Now, you can get your hands on them for less than ever before.

We loved the Momentum 4 when we tested them, with arguably their biggest feature being an incredible 60 hours of battery life with both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation engaged. This figure is twice that offered by many rivals, including Sony’s brilliant XM4 and XM5 over-ears, which offer a commendable 30 hours each.

But of course, they sound superb too, with a better tonal balance and neutrality compared with some of their predecessors, but that "hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies". Phew.

The Momentum 4 headphones also have effective noise cancellation, with an ANC Adaptive mode that's designed to automatically adjust the noise-cancelling effect in real-time depending on your environment. Handy if you'll be listening to tunes in various environments throughout the day.

If you're looking for great sound, a comfortable design and quite frankly ridiculously long battery life, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 are the full package – and you won't find them cheaper than this.

