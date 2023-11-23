Grab a pair of Sennheiser over-ears for just £99 with this Black Friday headphones deal

Looking for a new pair of wireless headphones to spice up your life? Black Friday is the ideal time to find a pair, with these Sennheiser HD 450 BT making a very solid case for themselves during this peak savings period.

The HD 450 BT have plunged below the £99 mark for the first time in a long while, falling from £159 to just £99 at Amazon as a whole £60 is slashed from their RRP. To put that another way, it's a 38% drop on some smooth-sounding Sennheiser over-ears. There have been a ton of wireless headphones enjoying discounts over the Black Friday period, so what makes the HD 450BT worth investigating?

Sennheiser HD 450BT was £159 now £99 at Amazon (save £60)

While we've seen the Sennheiser HD 450BT fall a tiny bit lower before, that's cause for celebration rather than dismay, as it means there's scope for them to drop even further during the Black Friday sales. With excellent noise cancelling, a smooth sonic profile and a reassuringly solid build, you should be hoping for the same.

Deal also at Argos and John Lewis

Time to make the case for the HD 450BT. We'll start with the important bit, and we can happily report that the mid-range cans offer exactly the sort of sonic profile you'd expect from Sennheiser. They're typical of the brand, with balance, poise and an easy-to-listen-to character that will appeal to many. Warmth and body are the key adjectives here, with the HD 450 offering a smooth yet full sonic profile to give your tunes plenty of beef.

There's a slight skew towards the bottom end, admittedly, but anyone who likes weighty guitar sounds and meaty basslines will certainly enjoy this aspect rather than be repelled by it. They're really solid elsewhere, with an impressive 30-hour battery life and a pleasing user experience courtesy of the Sennheiser Smart Control app. They're even great for gaming thanks to support for aptX Low Latency which provides less than 40 milliseconds of latency via Bluetooth.

Noise cancelling is impressively comprehensive too, whereas the cans' overall build quality is exactly what you'd expect from Sennheiser, featuring broad, smooth oval earcups and a real sense of tactile durability. As we stated in our review regarding their foldable design, "you won’t be afraid to sling their compactly folded form into a bag or cram them into a coat pocket".

So there you go. Anyone who likes a full-bodied, warm-sounding sonic profile wrapped up in an impressively made Sennheiser package should certainly check out the HD 450BT at Amazon.

