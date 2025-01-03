Grab Sony's five-star XM4 headphones for an even lower price by using this Amazon voucher code

We've seen the Sony WH-1000XM4 drop to £175 since last year at various retailers, which is a hefty discount considering they were £350 when they originally launched over four years ago. But you can now grab them for even cheaper thanks to this Amazon voucher deal.

Apply the £26.26 voucher code and you can nab these wireless ANC headphones for just £148.74 at Amazon – their lowest price yet! Not only that, new subscribers get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited included in this generous deal.

These five-star Sony headphones are a fantastic alternative if you can't stretch to the newer, current flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 (now £245 at Amazon), and we'd suggest you would do well to snap up Sony's former flagships at this unprecedented price now if you're after a great pair of headphones at a great discount.

Five stars Sony WH-1000XM4 was £175 now £148.74 at Amazon (save £26.26)

The WH-1000XM4 have dropped to £175 since Black Friday last year, but apply the Amazon voucher code (on white finish) and you'll get them at an even lower price – which is a bargain for these older but still excellent headphones. First time subscribers can get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free in this deal, too. Similar deal also available at John Lewis

They may be considered veterans in today's ever-evolving wireless headphones space, but they still boast modern features, great ANC and superb sound performance that are very rare to come by in the mid-price market.

The five-star WH-1000XM4 were, until the launch of their WH-1000XM5 successors in 2022, Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. The former What Hi-Fi? Award winners may no longer be the best-sounding over-ears in the market due to the arrival of such newer competition, but we can't think of another pair at their current £150 price point that sounds as good as them. Rich in detail, dynamically engaging and with a "sensational sense of timing", they're a joy to listen to. The same goes for their noise-cancelling performance. In fact, during our testing of the new XM5, our review experts noted that while the "new model adds more mics and some clever tech, in certain day-to-day environments we would still choose the XM4".

Throw in a 30-hour battery life (38 hours without ANC on) and a design and comfort factor that remains competitive today, and the XM4 are hard to beat at this discounted price.

You get useful flagship features that elevate the user experience, too, such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head. Bluetooth Multipoint lets you connect the Sonys to two different devices so you can switch between them easily.

All in all, it's a well-rounded spec sheet that doesn't give away their age, and these are headphones that we are still happy to recommend to this day. The fact you can get them for an even cheaper price thanks to this Amazon voucher code deal is, quite frankly, staggering.

