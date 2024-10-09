These are the top 5 hi-fi deals you won’t find in Amazon’s October Prime Day

Amazon's two-day flash sales event – called Big Deal Days or Prime Day in October – is currently under way, and just as surely as we have been scouring for the biggest wireless earbuds discounts and TV deals (of which there have been a healthy amount), I have also been on my usual annual hunt to find the best hi-fi deals… that aren't on Amazon.

Some of us aren't overly keen to hand over our hard-earned to Bezoz's empire, and I have discovered, in my time covering these big sales events, that you may well find far better savings (and better warranty and customer service) at specialist retailers such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and similar.

So I have cherry-picked the best deals currently live on some terrific hi-fi and audio products – including on some of our newly minted What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winners! These are the lowest prices we have seen for these products, so if you have been saving up for that new stereo speaker, sleek music system or pair of audiophile headphones, then now might be the best time to pounce upon some significant discounts.

Technics SA-C600 CD/streaming system

Lowest Price Ever! Technics SA-C600 was £899, now £789 at Peter Tyson (save £110)

There isn’t much the Technics SA-C600 system can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, play vinyl from a connected turntable, and it has a 30W per channel amplifier inside so all you need to do is plug in a pair of speakers and you're good to go. It looks and feels elegant, and sounds even better. A charming, entertaining, talented hi-fi system.

What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks

Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers

Q Acoustics 5040 was £999 now £879 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

The Q Acoustics 5040 are superb floorstanding speakers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. This is the lowest price we have seen them drop to this year, with £120 off representing a very healthy discount that makes them better value than before.

What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner

WiiM Pro Plus streamer

Budget bargain WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable network music streamer to pass through our listening room. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature and a streamlined, easy app experience that makes using it a dream. It was a steal at full price – but with £50 off? It almost feels too good to be true.

What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner



Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

B&W 603 S3 floorstanding speakers

Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 was £1999 now £1769 at Sevenoaks (save £230)

For those looking for large floorstanders that deliver excellent detail and clarity alongside bags of punch, these 606 S3 towers will fill a large room admirably with substantial, full-bodied sound. Five-star rivals may offer a tad more enthusiasm and nuance, but the assertive B&W towers sound organised, controlled and are good-looking, too. Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Sennheiser HD 820 wired headphones

Sennheiser HD 820 was £1799 now £1249 at Sevenoaks (save £550)

Cleverly engineered, detailed, organised and with dynamic sound with powerful, agile bass, these terrific HD 820 closed-back headphones deliver a touch of Sennheiser's open-back magic in a supremely comfortable, long-lasting design. These are headphones that will last a lifetime, and a massive £550 off their usual price is worth the investment. Five stars Deal also available at Richer Sounds

