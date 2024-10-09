I review wireless earbuds for a living and can't recommend this trio of Prime Day deals highly enough

It's day two of the October Prime Day sales, and while I don’t think the breadth of deals is quite as varied as it is during Black Friday, if you’re looking for a deal on some of the best wireless earbuds out there, I think you may be on to a winner.

I have been scouring the deals on Amazon (and other retailers) to see what’s out there and which deals are worth serious consideration. And three have caught my eye and scream out as being mighty fine options for the money.

During my time testing over the past 12 months or so, I have spent hours listening to and testing each pair so I can vouch for their performance-per-pound credentials and the fact that they deserve your attention. I’ll explain a bit about each one below and my reasoning behind including them.

Sony WF-C500

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I’ll kick things off with a brilliant pair of budget earbuds from Sony. We rate the WF-C500 five stars and the fact that they won a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award shows just how great a proposition they are. They have recently been superseded by the Sony WF-C510, also a five-star proposition. I have heard both pairs and think the WF-C510 sound better – but they are currently £20 more expensive. And I would argue that the actual build quality of the WF-C500 is better – they feel like a more robust pair of wireless earbuds.

So, while the price of the WF-C500 remains at £35 on Amazon I think they are an excellent buy for anyone wanting a cheap pair to keep on their person or toss in their gym bag without concern – or maybe a great stocking-filler for Christmas. There is no noise-cancellation onboard, but the isolation is good enough that you are not overly distracted by outside noises.

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £35 (save £53)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The second pair of wireless earbuds I recommend here are a complete no-brainer for iPhone users and Apple fans in general. It can be tricky finding AirPods deals at the best of times, but thanks to a Prime Day price drop, the AirPods Pro 2 are now currently sitting at the lowest price I have seen. In my opinion, Amazon's £179 offering is a pretty small price to pay for a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds that are packed with so many useful features.

They even continue to have new features added to them years after their launch. Team that with fantastic sound quality, great noise-cancelling and the fact they are a delight to use and you have a pair of buds that are easy to get behind. When I’m not rotating between different pairs, these are one of my regular options – and they haven’t let me down yet.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £179 (save £50)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

I have seen a few pairs of wireless earbuds drop to their lowest-ever price during Prime Day and I’m pleased to report this is the case for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. You will have to opt for the MoonstoneBlue finish, but this is the first time I’ve seen them dip under the £200 mark. In my eyes, this is a great price for these fantastic in-ears. We gave them five stars after our extensive testing, and I can vouch for their amazing all-round appeal.

Not only do they boast some of the best noise-cancelling the business, they are also one of the most comfortable pairs of wireless earbuds I have tested. Add a great feature set and outstanding, premium sound quality to the mix and you will struggle to find a better all-rounder. You can pick up the Sony WF-100XM5 for £189 – and that is another great option – but I think the better fit and active noise-cancelling skills of the Bose just give the QC Earbuds a tiny edge.

Bose QC Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £199 (save £101)

