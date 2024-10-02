£120 off these five-star Q Acoustics floorstanders is a deal that's too good to miss

If you're searching for compact, Award-winning floorstanders at an unbeatable price, this deal is for you. The five-star Q Acoustics 5040 have slumped to the lowest price we've seen thus far this year, dropping from £999 to just £879 at Sevenoaks, a saving of £120. For a pair of speakers that only arrived late last year, that's a stellar saving.

These are no ordinary floorstanders, either. The 5040 are our current Award winners in the 'best floorstanding speaker £500-£1500' category, and while they were exceptional value at their full price of £999, their new figure of £879 makes them an absolute bargain.

Best Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speaker deal

Q Acoustics 5040 was £999 now £879 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

The Q Acoustics 5040 are superb speakers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. This is the lowest we've seen them drop this year, with £120 off representing a very healthy drop of around 13 per cent.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

The Q Acoustics 5040 epitomise what the British brand just gets to right when it comes to making floorstanding speakers. Prioritising substance over style in the best way possible, it's hard to think of a more impressively entertaining and expressive pair of floorstanders at this level. If you're searching for a sub-£1000 pair of speakers that don't take up much space but absolutely deliver the sonic goods, this is the place to start.

The unassumingly compact 5040 employ Q Acoustics' standard twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter in the middle layout, a configuration that has helped the brand deliver the goods in terms of sonic dispersion and integration. What's new with the 5040 are the mid/bass drivers, a new design deploying Q Acoustics' 'Continuous Curved Cone', designed to balance the benefits of a standard conical cone and a traditional flared shape.

The results are spectacular. As our review attests, the 5040 are "wonderfully clear and precise, with the leading edges of notes crisply defined and rendered without any excess harshness", delivering "plenty of detail here from lush instrumental textures to the subtle clues that go into defining the acoustic space of the recording venue". Their capacity to entertain is near-unmatched at this level, thrilling us with rising crescendos and evocative, well-managed ebbs to make your music sound like a real performance rather than a rote, mechanical recording.

They're nicely made speakers on the outside, and while the 5040 aren't exactly attention-grabbers, there's a lot to be said for their refined, unobtrusive aesthetic. What we would say is that they do need a little care with partnering, as their front-footed nature means you'll want an amp or source that isn't equally overenthusiastic. "Partner them with refined electronics and you won’t go far wrong", to quote our review.

This is one of the best hi-fi speaker deals we've seen in 2024. To take advantage, head over to Sevenoaks and help yourself to a pair of Award-winning floorstanders.

