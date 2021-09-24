Google TV finally gets its mobile remote for Android

You can now control the Google TV interface using your Android device, The Verge reports. Google announced the feature back in May, so it's been a long time coming.

It will be useful for anyone who tends to mislay their remote control (provided they don't lose their phone too). Not only will it let you control your actual viewing, with playback controls and menu navigation, but it will also make typing much quicker for entering passwords and search terms for film and TV show titles.

It's only available on Android devices now, with no word on when – or if – it will come to iOS devices.

Google TV is currently available on the excellent Google Chromecast with Google TV streaming dongle, and some Sony TVs. Google says that the mobile remote will also support Android TV devices.

There are two ways to start using the mobile remote. You can add a remote tile to the Quick Settings section from an Android device, or through the Google TV app.

The Google TV app will launch in 14 more countries in the coming weeks, according to Google.

