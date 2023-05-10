Google may have just let slip the future of Spotify – here's why

Google just listed Spotify as one of the first partners set to use its artificial intelligence (AI) "Bard" technology at its I/O developer conference.

Google vice president Sissie Hsiao revealed the news during the conference’s opening keynote, with the music streaming service appearing in a slide listing a number of the first firms set to get a Bard extension.

“Bard will be able to tap into all kinds of services from across the web, with extensions for incredible partners,” she said before the slide pictured above was shown.

Google didn’t elaborate on the nature of its partnership with Spotify, but Hsiao did show it being used in Adobe Firefly to generate completely new images. Specifically, it showed the tool using Firefly to create a custom birthday picture featuring a unicorn and cake, based on commands from Hsiao.

We’ve reached out to Google and Spotify’s press departments to get more detail about how Bard will be used and will update this page the moment we hear back from either company. Spotify debuted an AI DJ service like this in February, so the firm already does utilise AI in its services.

Bard is a rival to ChatGPT, which is used by Microsoft in its Bing search engine. The tool can be used to do everything from writing emails and web copy to enacting research and even creating computer code and custom images.

We’ve already seen many AI technologies used in music outside of Bard, including in the writing of lyrics to entire songs so that they sound as if they were written by famous artists. Nick Cave famously lambasted the lyrics written by an AI in “his style”.

MORE:

These are the best music streaming services

Check out our picks of the best speakers